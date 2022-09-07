Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers and Giants play to decide series winner

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (65-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -258, Giants +211; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

San Francisco Giants (65-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -258, Giants +211; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 93-42 record overall and a 48-18 record in home games. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

San Francisco is 28-37 in road games and 65-69 overall. The Giants have gone 39-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .319 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 44 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Justin Turner is 13-for-26 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .264 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-31 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
9|13 Adobe ColdFusion Advanced Workshop
9|13 GovExec Tech Forecast: The Art of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories