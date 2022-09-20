Trending:
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -284, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 50-18 record in home games and a 102-44 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.80 ERA, which leads MLB.

Arizona has gone 29-40 on the road and 68-79 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-66 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 34 home runs while slugging .479. Daulton Varsho is 8-for-33 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories