Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 37-36 record in home games and a 66-75 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 154 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 49-25 record on the road and a 98-43 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 194 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold an 11-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 20 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .241 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 14-for-35 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs while slugging .558. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

