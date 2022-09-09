Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 3:13 am
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off...

READ MORE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, were sketchy. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crew members were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

There were no reports of major damage or casualties on the Wild Cosmos.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories