Eagles, Hokies want to rebound from disappointing openers

Boston College (0-1) at Virginia Tech (0-1). Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACCN). Line: Virginia Tech by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-11. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper... READ MORE

Boston College (0-1) at Virginia Tech (0-1). Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACCN).

Line: Virginia Tech by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-11.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams enter Atlantic Coast Conference play looking to bounce back from disappointing openers. The Eagles led Rutgers throughout until a 22-yard scoring run with 2:43 left boosted the Scarlet Knights to a 22-21 victory, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series. The Hokies lost 20-17 at Old Dominion, which scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds remaining in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ coach.

KEY MATCHUP

Eagles WR Zay Flowers against the Hokies secondary. The dynamic Flowers caught a career-best 10 passes for 117 yards in the loss to Rutgers, including two touchdowns. Virginia Tech allowed just 165 passing yards against the Monarchs, but a pass interference penalty called on Dorian Strong near the goal line proved critical, setting up Old Dominion’s winning touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: QB Phil Jurkovic. He spread 23 receptions among six receivers against Rutgers and threw for three touchdowns as the Eagles struggled to run the ball. He’s got six career games with at least 300 passing yards and has run for eight touchdowns.

Virginia Tech: QB Grant Wells. He threw four interceptions against the Monarchs in his first game since transferring from Marshall. The first two were his fault, but the critical third one hit running back Jalen Holston in the hands and was caught of the ricochet. The fourth came on a hail Mary pass.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Eagles won 17-3 last year at home. Their last victory at Lane Stadium came in 2018, 31-21, when they were ranked No. 24. … B.C. used to rank 125th in the nation on defense, but improved dramatically under third-year coach Jeff Hafley — 28th last season. … The game-winner was the only offensive TD the Hokies allowed to Old Dominion. The Monarchs’ other touchdown came on an errant snap on a field goal attempt. … Keshawn King ran for 111 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Hokies. … Wells also scored on a 18-yard run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.