European medalist runner tests positive for meldonium

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 11:01 am
MONACO (AP) — European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.

The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star Maria Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban.

Abdelwahed’s case was announced three weeks after he finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the European track championships in Munich, Germany.

The AIU did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. He has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case gets prepared.

Abdelwahed placed 14th in the Olympic steeplechase last year in Tokyo.

