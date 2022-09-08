Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead

TRUJILLO, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel showed who’s in charge at the Spanish Vuelta. The overall leader made a strong statement with a victory in Thursday’s 18th stage, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit. It was the second stage win for the 22-year-old Belgian from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. The big victory came a day after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was his closest rival,... READ MORE

TRUJILLO, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel showed who’s in charge at the Spanish Vuelta.

The overall leader made a strong statement with a victory in Thursday’s 18th stage, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit.

It was the second stage win for the 22-year-old Belgian from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

The big victory came a day after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was his closest rival, withdrew because of injuries from a crash.

Evenepoel’s gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes. The Spaniard followed Evenepoel closely on Thursday and crossed the line just two seconds behind him at the Alto de Piornal.

Evenepoel has been leading the race since the sixth stage in the longest run at the top for a Belgian at a Grand Tour race since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia in 1978. That was the last victory for Belgium in a three-week event.

Friday’s 19th stage is a short circuit with two mountain passes in Talavera de la Reina. The race ends Sunday in Madrid.

