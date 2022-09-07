FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference
All Games
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|35
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|21
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|49
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|50
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|40
___
UCF 56, SC State 10
Duke 30, Temple 0
Delaware 14, Navy 7
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37
Houston 37, UTSA 35
BYU 50, South Florida 21
Tulane 42, Umass 10
SMU 48, North Texas 10
Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|1
|0
|41
|10
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|30
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|10
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|13
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|85
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|0
|1
|10
|41
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
___
Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10
Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
Duke 30, Temple 0
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Syracuse 31, Louisville 7
Florida St. 24, LSU 23
Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|38
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|27
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|42
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
___
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17
Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14
Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17
Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14
E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|10
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|44
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|10
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
___
Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10
TCU 38, Colorado 13
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0
Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10
Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|29
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|5
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|46
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|21
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
___
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Weber St. 41, W. Oregon 5
Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3
Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7
San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34
E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29
California 34, UC Davis 13
Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17
Washington St. 24, Idaho 17
Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|10
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|21
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|38
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|52
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|22
___
Campbell 29, The Citadel 10
Gardner-Webb 56, Limestone 21
FIU 38, Bryant 37
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
NC Central 28, NC A&T 13
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|1
|0
|35
|31
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|7
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|10
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|1
|1
|58
|29
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|66
|48
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|0
|1
|31
|35
___
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Penn St. 35, Purdue 31
Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0
Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13
Indiana 23, Illinois 20
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0
Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|31
|21
|1
|0
|31
|21
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|13
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|69
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|42
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|1
|21
|31
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
___
New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14
Villanova 45, Lehigh 17
William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24
Delaware 14, Navy 7
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
Hampton 31, Howard 28
Towson 14, Bucknell 13
Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
New Mexico 41, Maine 0
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|1
|1
|81
|54
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|1
|1
|41
|61
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|37
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|2
|37
|84
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|52
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|44
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|66
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|2
|26
|76
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|37
___
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
FAU 43, Charlotte 13
North Texas 31, UTEP 13
FIU 38, Bryant 37
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Houston 37, UTSA 35
Ohio 41, FAU 38
Southern Cal 66, Rice 14
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7
SMU 48, North Texas 10
W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17
UTSA at Army, Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|23
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|38
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|45
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|37
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|34
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|59
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|58
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|35
___
Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0
Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44
Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10
N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27
E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34
Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
Ohio 41, FAU 38
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Washington 45, Kent St. 20
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|13
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|54
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
___
Alabama St. 23, Howard 13
UCF 56, SC State 10
Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Hampton 31, Howard 28
Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7
NC Central 28, NC A&T 13
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|14
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|14
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|64
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|42
___
Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14
UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25
Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29
Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0
Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|26
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|17
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|21
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|112
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|75
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|51
___
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Utah St. 31, Uconn 20
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12
Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10
San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17
Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
Alabama 55, Utah St. 0
New Mexico 41, Maine 0
Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17
W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17
Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|30
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|78
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|30
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|48
___
Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7
Fordham 48, Wagner 31
Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0
Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30
Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|25
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|63
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|36
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
___
UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25
N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27
Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29
Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|3
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|14
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|20
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|38
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|29
___
Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3
TCU 38, Colorado 13
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
California 34, UC Davis 13
Southern Cal 66, Rice 14
Florida 29, Utah 26
Stanford 41, Colgate 10
Washington St. 24, Idaho 17
Washington 45, Kent St. 20
Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|31
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|12
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|14
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
___
Fordham 48, Wagner 31
Villanova 45, Lehigh 17
Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Towson 14, Bucknell 13
Stanford 41, Colgate 10
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|20
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|56
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|63
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|44
___
Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13
S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Stetson 24, Concordia (Mich.) 14
Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17
Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0
San Diego 58, La Verne 0
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|26
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|13
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|10
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|105
|41
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|24
___
Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10
Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Florida 29, Utah 26
Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23
South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14
Alabama 55, Utah St. 0
Florida St. 24, LSU 23
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|38
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|29
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|44
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
___
Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13
Campbell 29, The Citadel 10
Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17
Furman 52, North Greenville 0
ETSU 44, Mars Hill 7
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|34
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|64
|29
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|7
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|1
|14
|28
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
___
Texas A&M Commerce 52, Lincoln University (CA) 7
Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34
South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7
Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7
Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|59
|3
|1
|0
|59
|3
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|26
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|70
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|0
|2
|27
|115
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|29
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|0
|40
|23
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|42
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|86
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|31
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|58
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|1
|23
|40
___
Alabama St. 23, Howard 13
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0
Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Alabama St. 21, Miles 13
Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42
Southern U. 86, Florida Memorial University 0
Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23
Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27
Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3
Jackson St. 59, Florida A&M 3
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|61
|63
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|3
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|29
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|28
___
Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7
Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7
Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27
Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7
Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3
South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14
Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|0
|28
|14
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|13
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|13
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|69
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|56
___
Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17
Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14
S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27
Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|50
|21
|Liberty
|1
|0
|29
|27
|Uconn
|1
|1
|48
|34
|Army
|0
|1
|28
|38
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|12
|61
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|10
|21
|Umass
|0
|1
|10
|42
___
Utah St. 31, Uconn 20
Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12
Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
BYU 50, South Florida 21
Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28
Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27
Tulane 42, Umass 10
Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10
UTSA at Army, Noon
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
