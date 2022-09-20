On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:31 pm
< a min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months on Tuesday for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States.

Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a...

READ MORE

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months on Tuesday for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States.

Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023.

Quaye, a defender with the Real España club in Honduras, has made three appearances for the national team, which did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

        Insight by Axonius: Steve Wallace, DISA CTO, will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, VP at Axonius, will provide an industry perspective.

Honduras placed last without winning a game in the final eight-team qualifying group in the North American region known as CONCACAF.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|27 7 Key Trends That Will Impact Your...
9|27 Gartner Panel: IT Leaders, Support a...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories