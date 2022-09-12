Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 2:00 pm
Through Sept. 11

1. Max Verstappen, 335.

2. Charles Leclerc, 219.

3. Sergio Perez, 210.

4. George Russell, 203.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 187.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 168.

7. Lando Norris, 88.

8. Esteban Ocon, 66.

9. Fernando Alonso, 59.

10. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

11. Pierre Gasly, 22.

12. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

13. Sebastian Vettel, 20.

14. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.

15. Mick Schumacher, 12.

16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

17. Guanyu Zhou, 6.

18. Lance Stroll, 5.

19. Alexander Albon, 4.

20. Nyck de Vries, 2.

21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

22. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

Top Stories