Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 18

1. Max Verstappen, 335.

2. Charles Leclerc, 219.

3. Sergio Perez, 210.

        4. George Russell, 203.

4. George Russell, 203.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 187.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 168.

7. Lando Norris, 88.

8. Esteban Ocon, 66.

9. Fernando Alonso, 59.

10. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

11. Pierre Gasly, 22.

12. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

13. Sebastian Vettel, 20.

14. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.

15. Mick Schumacher, 12.

16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

17. Guanyu Zhou, 6.

18. Lance Stroll, 5.

19. Alexander Albon, 4.

20. Nyck de Vries, 2.

21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

22. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

Top Stories