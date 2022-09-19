Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 18
1. Max Verstappen, 335.
2. Charles Leclerc, 219.
3. Sergio Perez, 210.
Through Sept. 18
1. Max Verstappen, 335.
2. Charles Leclerc, 219.
3. Sergio Perez, 210.
4. George Russell, 203.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 187.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 168.
7. Lando Norris, 88.
8. Esteban Ocon, 66.
9. Fernando Alonso, 59.
10. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
11. Pierre Gasly, 22.
12. Kevin Magnussen, 22.
13. Sebastian Vettel, 20.
14. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.
15. Mick Schumacher, 12.
16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.
17. Guanyu Zhou, 6.
18. Lance Stroll, 5.
19. Alexander Albon, 4.
20. Nyck de Vries, 2.
21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
22. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.