Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bel Air 48, Havre de Grace 7
Concordia Prep 48, Pikesville 0
Dundalk 21, Century 6
Forest Park 36, Lake Clifton 6
Gilman 21, Archbishop Curley 3
Owings Mills 14, Dulaney 12
Patterson 16, Reginald Lewis 8
Stephen Decatur 43, James M. Bennett 13
Gillette Invite=
Pool A=
Dunbar 54, Digital Harbor 0
