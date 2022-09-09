On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 46, Reginald Lewis 0

Century 21, Bel Air 14

Damascus 49, Magruder 0

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 46, Reginald Lewis 0

Century 21, Bel Air 14

Damascus 49, Magruder 0

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Dunbar 70, Patterson 0

Fort Hill 9, Old Mill 7

Frederick Douglass 51, Friendly 0

Great Mills 14, North Point 8

Green Street Academy 53, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Lake Clifton 16, Carver Vo-Tech 14

Leonardtown 7, Huntingtown 0

Mergenthaler 37, Baltimore City College 0

        Read more: Sports News

Northern – Cal 41, Chopticon 0

Queen Annes County def. Washington, forfeit

Williamsport 37, Smithsburg 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories