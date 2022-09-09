Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 46, Reginald Lewis 0
Century 21, Bel Air 14
Damascus 49, Magruder 0
Dunbar 70, Patterson 0
Fort Hill 9, Old Mill 7
Frederick Douglass 51, Friendly 0
Great Mills 14, North Point 8
Green Street Academy 53, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Lake Clifton 16, Carver Vo-Tech 14
Leonardtown 7, Huntingtown 0
Mergenthaler 37, Baltimore City College 0
Northern – Cal 41, Chopticon 0
Queen Annes County def. Washington, forfeit
Williamsport 37, Smithsburg 0
