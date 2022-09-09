Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7
Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14
Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19
Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6
Eastern View 28, Stafford 0
Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7
Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 7
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14
Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13
Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Madison County 35, Meridian High School 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14
Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High School of Va Beach 14
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
TJHS 53, Amelia County 14
The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
