Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 9:36 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6

Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7

Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14

Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20

Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7

Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14

        Read more: Sports News

Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19

Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7

Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6

Eastern View 28, Stafford 0

Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7

Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3

Graham 48, Richlands 3

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 7

Green Run 56, Kellam 8

Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14

Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13

Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0

John Handley 28, Spotswood 0

Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0

Lafayette 48, Grafton 0

Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28

Landstown 29, Tallwood 25

Lebanon 42, Eastside 7

Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0

Madison County 35, Meridian High School 14

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Menchville 63, Denbigh 0

Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0

Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Nandua 42, Arcadia 12

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High School of Va Beach 14

North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT

Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0

Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3

Salem 49, William Fleming 12

Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7

TJHS 53, Amelia County 14

The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13

Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7

Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2

Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Woodside 43, Hampton 0

York 25, Poquoson 13

Yorktown 14, James Madison 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories