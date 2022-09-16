Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 56, Monticello 0
Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8
Bassett 42, William Byrd 21
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 56, Monticello 0
Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8
Bassett 42, William Byrd 21
Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0
Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6
Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8
Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7
Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8
Chatham 21, Patrick County 19
Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13
Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0
Fork Union Prep 19, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0
Graham 17, Union 8
Grundy 60, Castlewood 6
Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7
J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16
James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24
Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0
Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0
Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0
King William 10, Caroline 6
Lafayette 35, York 21
Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0
Langley 48, Meridian High School 13
Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7
Loudoun Valley 44, Dominion 7
Madison County 23, William Monroe 7
Manchester 35, Powhatan 14
Maury 66, Granby 0
Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7
Osbourn 12, Potomac 7
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7
R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Radford 28, Galax 7
Salem 55, Northside 14
Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0
Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6
Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7
Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3
Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7
W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13
Warwick 77, Denbigh 0
Westfield 31, South County 20
Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.