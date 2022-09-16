Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 28, Walt Whitman 26
Archbishop Spalding 41, Gonzaga College, D.C. 21
Arundel 32, Old Mill 6
Atholton 37, Centennial 7
Baltimore Poly 50, Edmondson-Westside 0
Bel Air 42, North Harford 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 41, Clear Spring 0
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 16, John Carroll 13
Broadneck 44, Bullis 7
Brunswick 27, Boonsboro 7
Calvert 41, McDonough 0
Calvert Hall College 21, Mt Zion 6
Cambridge/SD 18, James M. Bennett 15
Catoctin 34, Thomas Johnson 7
Col. Richardson 44, Washington 0
Concordia Prep 43, Saint Paul’s Boys 18
Crofton 40, Annapolis 0
Damascus 53, John F. Kennedy 0
Dunbar 54, Lake Clifton 6
Dundalk 27, Perry Hall 6
Edgewood 36, C. Milton Wright 0
Elkton 22, Aberdeen 6
Fallston 41, Perryville 11
Franklin 54, Dulaney 18
Frederick 72, Wheaton 0
Gilman 20, Boys Latin 10
Glenelg 28, Wilde Lake 21
Good Counsel 52, Mt. St. Joseph’s 13
Gwynn Park 55, Surrattsville 6
Harford Tech 14, Green Street Academy 8
Hereford 21, Owings Mills 0
Howard 7, Reservoir 0
Huntingtown 20, Chopticon 14, OT
Joppatowne 46, North East 21
Kent Island 31, Stephen Decatur 14
Lackey 49, Thomas Stone 7
Landon 34, Maret, D.C. 8
Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 14
Linganore 24, Walkersville 21
Long Reach 21, Mt. Hebron 0
Magruder 31, Rockville 24
Meade 44, Century 3
Mergenthaler 44, Forest Park 0
Milford Mill 42, Overlea 7
Montgomery Blair 45, Northwood 0
Mountain Ridge 44, Allegany 16
Mt. Carmel 54, Brashear, Pa. 0
North Caroline 42, Kent County 6
North Hagerstown 26, Tuscarora 15
North Point 47, Westlake 0
Northern – Cal 34, Great Mills 12
Northern Garrett 50, Mount Union, Pa. 21
Northwest – Mtg 14, Gaithersburg 0
Oakdale 42, Middletown 21
Oakland Mills 43, Hammond 6
Oxon Hill 49, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Paint Branch 53, Springbrook 15
Patapsco 34, Pikesville 0
Patterson Mill 40, Rising Sun 20
Patuxent 49, La Plata 28
Poolesville 30, Watkins Mill 0
Quince Orchard 42, Walter Johnson 0
Reginald Lewis 22, Benjamin Franklin High School 20
River Hill 42, Marriotts Ridge 0
Saint James 43, Williamsport 13
Seneca Valley 56, Richard Montgomery 12
Severna Park 31, North County 24
Sherwood 27, Blake 21
Snow Hill 42, Arcadia, Va. 6
South Carroll 24, Westminster 21
South Hagerstown 32, Smithsburg 20
South River 20, Glen Burnie 14
St. Charles 28, Leonardtown 27
St. John’s Catholic Prep 41, Central Maryland Christian 0
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 30, Pasadena Chesapeake 16
Trinity, W.Va. 66, Hancock 14
Wicomico 44, Easton 14
Winston Churchill 28, Bethesda 21
Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 0
Wootton 33, Clarksburg 23
