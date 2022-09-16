Trending:
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 28, Walt Whitman 26

Archbishop Spalding 41, Gonzaga College, D.C. 21

Arundel 32, Old Mill 6

Atholton 37, Centennial 7

Baltimore Poly 50, Edmondson-Westside 0

Bel Air 42, North Harford 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 41, Clear Spring 0

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 16, John Carroll 13

Broadneck 44, Bullis 7

Brunswick 27, Boonsboro 7

Calvert 41, McDonough 0

Calvert Hall College 21, Mt Zion 6

Cambridge/SD 18, James M. Bennett 15

Catoctin 34, Thomas Johnson 7

Col. Richardson 44, Washington 0

Concordia Prep 43, Saint Paul’s Boys 18

Crofton 40, Annapolis 0

Damascus 53, John F. Kennedy 0

Dunbar 54, Lake Clifton 6

Dundalk 27, Perry Hall 6

Edgewood 36, C. Milton Wright 0

Elkton 22, Aberdeen 6

Fallston 41, Perryville 11

Franklin 54, Dulaney 18

Frederick 72, Wheaton 0

Gilman 20, Boys Latin 10

Glenelg 28, Wilde Lake 21

Good Counsel 52, Mt. St. Joseph’s 13

Gwynn Park 55, Surrattsville 6

Harford Tech 14, Green Street Academy 8

Hereford 21, Owings Mills 0

Howard 7, Reservoir 0

Huntingtown 20, Chopticon 14, OT

Joppatowne 46, North East 21

Kent Island 31, Stephen Decatur 14

Lackey 49, Thomas Stone 7

Landon 34, Maret, D.C. 8

Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 14

Linganore 24, Walkersville 21

Long Reach 21, Mt. Hebron 0

Magruder 31, Rockville 24

Meade 44, Century 3

Mergenthaler 44, Forest Park 0

Milford Mill 42, Overlea 7

Montgomery Blair 45, Northwood 0

Mountain Ridge 44, Allegany 16

Mt. Carmel 54, Brashear, Pa. 0

North Caroline 42, Kent County 6

North Hagerstown 26, Tuscarora 15

North Point 47, Westlake 0

Northern – Cal 34, Great Mills 12

Northern Garrett 50, Mount Union, Pa. 21

Northwest – Mtg 14, Gaithersburg 0

Oakdale 42, Middletown 21

Oakland Mills 43, Hammond 6

Oxon Hill 49, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Paint Branch 53, Springbrook 15

Patapsco 34, Pikesville 0

Patterson Mill 40, Rising Sun 20

Patuxent 49, La Plata 28

Poolesville 30, Watkins Mill 0

Quince Orchard 42, Walter Johnson 0

Reginald Lewis 22, Benjamin Franklin High School 20

River Hill 42, Marriotts Ridge 0

Saint James 43, Williamsport 13

Seneca Valley 56, Richard Montgomery 12

Severna Park 31, North County 24

Sherwood 27, Blake 21

Snow Hill 42, Arcadia, Va. 6

South Carroll 24, Westminster 21

South Hagerstown 32, Smithsburg 20

South River 20, Glen Burnie 14

St. Charles 28, Leonardtown 27

St. John’s Catholic Prep 41, Central Maryland Christian 0

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 30, Pasadena Chesapeake 16

Trinity, W.Va. 66, Hancock 14

Wicomico 44, Easton 14

Winston Churchill 28, Bethesda 21

Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 0

Wootton 33, Clarksburg 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

