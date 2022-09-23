Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 42, Calvert Hall College 7
Baltimore Douglass 36, Reginald Lewis 0
Baltimore Poly 8, Forest Park 2
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 42, Calvert Hall College 7
Baltimore Douglass 36, Reginald Lewis 0
Baltimore Poly 8, Forest Park 2
Chopticon 43, Great Mills 28
Concordia Prep 35, Mt Zion 6
Edmondson-Westside 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Franklin 21, Perry Hall 14, OT
Frederick 67, Tuscarora 7
Kent Island 39, Cambridge/SD 12
Mergenthaler 53, Patterson 6
Mountain Ridge 51, Smithsburg 13
North Caroline 63, James M. Bennett 6
North Point 19, Leonardtown 11
Overlea 6, Randallstown 0
Pallotti 30, Gilman 14
Williamsport 30, Clear Spring 6
Winters Mill 15, Century 14
Woodberry Forest, Va. 35, Landon 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.