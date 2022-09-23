On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 42, Calvert Hall College 7

Baltimore Douglass 36, Reginald Lewis 0

Baltimore Poly 8, Forest Park 2

Chopticon 43, Great Mills 28

Concordia Prep 35, Mt Zion 6

Edmondson-Westside 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Franklin 21, Perry Hall 14, OT

Frederick 67, Tuscarora 7

Kent Island 39, Cambridge/SD 12

Mergenthaler 53, Patterson 6

Mountain Ridge 51, Smithsburg 13

North Caroline 63, James M. Bennett 6

North Point 19, Leonardtown 11

Overlea 6, Randallstown 0

Pallotti 30, Gilman 14

Williamsport 30, Clear Spring 6

Winters Mill 15, Century 14

Woodberry Forest, Va. 35, Landon 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories