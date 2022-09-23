Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0
Bayside 53, First Colonial 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10
Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19
Culpeper 14, Caroline 6
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0
Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0
Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Forest Park 35, Potomac 2
Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14
Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 19, Chatham 17
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22
Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21
Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Independence 54, Dominion 0
Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17
Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7
Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6
King George 63, James Monroe 7
King’s Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7
Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7
Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13
Paul VI Catholic High School 7, Saint James, Md. 6
Poquoson 10, New Kent 7
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Salem 76, Blacksburg 0
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10
Warhill 42, Smithfield 0
Warren County 40, William Monroe 20
Warwick 43, Hampton 0
West Point 35, Northampton 6
West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Westfield 20, Yorktown 17
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7
Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0
Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
York 17, Grafton 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.