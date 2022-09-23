Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 9:33 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12

Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0

Bayside 53, First Colonial 14

Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10

Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19

Culpeper 14, Caroline 6

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0

Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0

Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0

Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Forest Park 35, Potomac 2

Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14

Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14

Gate City 23, Union 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14

Graham 28, Galax 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 19, Chatham 17

Grundy 62, Honaker 21

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22

Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21

Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13

Independence 54, Dominion 0

Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17

Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7

Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6

King George 63, James Monroe 7

King’s Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7

Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7

Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27

Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0

Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13

Paul VI Catholic High School 7, Saint James, Md. 6

Poquoson 10, New Kent 7

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Salem 76, Blacksburg 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0

Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10

Warhill 42, Smithfield 0

Warren County 40, William Monroe 20

Warwick 43, Hampton 0

West Point 35, Northampton 6

West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Westfield 20, Yorktown 17

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7

Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0

Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6

York 17, Grafton 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

