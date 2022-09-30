Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 29, Pallotti 6
Baltimore Douglass 8, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Baltimore Poly 42, Digital Harbor 0
Concordia Prep 38, Archbishop Curley 18
Eleanor Roosevelt 13, Suitland 12
Lake Clifton 40, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Long Reach 7, Marriotts Ridge 0
McDonogh School 21, Loyola 10
Milford Mill 58, Woodlawn 0
Mt. St. Joseph’s 35, Gilman 14
North Point 44, Chopticon 14
Northern – Cal 16, Leonardtown 13
Queen Annes County 46, James M. Bennett 6
