Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 7:56 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 29, Pallotti 6

Baltimore Douglass 8, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Baltimore Poly 42, Digital Harbor 0

Concordia Prep 38, Archbishop Curley 18

Eleanor Roosevelt 13, Suitland 12

Lake Clifton 40, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Long Reach 7, Marriotts Ridge 0

McDonogh School 21, Loyola 10

Milford Mill 58, Woodlawn 0

Mt. St. Joseph’s 35, Gilman 14

North Point 44, Chopticon 14

Northern – Cal 16, Leonardtown 13

Queen Annes County 46, James M. Bennett 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

