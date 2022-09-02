Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Micah Drew-Treadway from the practice squad. Signed OL Zach Thomas to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael J. Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. Placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Jake Gervase.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Chris Ordoobadi.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Tom Edwards.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Albertin Montoya interim head coach.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.