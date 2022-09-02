Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment. FOOTBALLNational Football League Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar,... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Micah Drew-Treadway from the practice squad. Signed OL Zach Thomas to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael J. Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. Placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Jake Gervase.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Tom Edwards.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Albertin Montoya interim head coach.

