Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the paternity list. Selected the contract of OF Mark Payton from Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Aaron Bummer from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHPs Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 30. Recalled LHP Kirk McCarty and RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Daniel Mengden for assignment. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Signed S Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Micah Drew-Treadway from the practice squad. Signed OL Zach Thomas to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael J. Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. Placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad. Released CB Rico Gafford from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Chris Conley. Signed TE O.J. Howard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K James Mccourt, S Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to the practice squad;

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Jake Gervase.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB David Blough to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve with a settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Harold Landry on injured reserve. Claimed OLB Derrek Tuszak off waivers from Pittsburgh.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Tom Edwards. Terminated the contract of F Tyler Pasher.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Albertin Montoya interim head coach.

