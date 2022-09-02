On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 7:04 pm
2 min read
      

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the paternity list. Selected the contract of OF Mark Payton from Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Aaron Bummer from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHPs Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 30. Recalled LHP Kirk McCarty and RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Daniel Mengden for assignment. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Blake Treinen from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham and OF Bryan De La Cruz from Jacksonville.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled OF Matt Beaty and RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Signed S Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Micah Drew-Treadway from the practice squad. Signed OL Zach Thomas to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael J. Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. Placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad. Released CB Rico Gafford from the practice squad. Released TEs Nate Becker and Alize Mack from injured reserve with settlements.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Chris Conley. Signed TE O.J. Howard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K James Mccourt, S Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released TE Jacob Hollister and LB Tae Davis from injured reserve with settlements.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed RB Larry Rountree to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Jake Gervase.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB David Blough to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad. Released TE Jaeden Graham from injured reserve with a settlement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Jabari Zuniga and LB Joshua Onujiogu to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve with a settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Harold Landry on injured reserve. Claimed OLB Derrek Tuszak off waivers from Pittsburgh.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Tom Edwards. Terminated the contract of F Tyler Pasher.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Albertin Montoya interim head coach.

