Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 1B Vinnie Pasquantino from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Brent Rooker to Omaha(IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 60-day IL and OF Mickey Moniak from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Touki Toussant to Salt lake (PCL). Designated OF Ryan Aguilar for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released TE Josh Babicz from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DT Mike Pennel. Released DL Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve. Signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Dominik Eberle to the practice squad. Placed K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Royce Freeman.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Amani Hooker to a three-year contract extension. Placed LB Chance Campbell and DB Elijah Molden on injured reserve.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey league

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Alex Maring head athletic trainer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended New York Red Bulls M Dru Yearwood three additional games and fined him an undisclosed amount for kicking a ball into the stands during a match on September 3 against Philadelphia Union.

