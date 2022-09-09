Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 1B Vinnie Pasquantino from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Brent Rooker to Omaha (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 60-day IL and OF Mickey Moniak from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Touki Toussant to Salt lake (PCL). Designated OF Ryan Aguilar for... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 1B Vinnie Pasquantino from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Brent Rooker to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 60-day IL and OF Mickey Moniak from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Touki Toussant to Salt lake (PCL). Designated OF Ryan Aguilar for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Jake Jewell outright to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the paternity list. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Conner Capel off waivers from St. Louis. Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Luis Barrera for assignment. Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Drew Rasmussen from the paternity list. Designated SS Yu Chang for assignment. Reinstated SS Wander Franco from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of INF Josh Jung from Round Rock (PCL). Placed INF/OF Josh Smith on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 8. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Reno (PCL). Optioned LHP Tommy Henry to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kervin Castro outright to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Matt Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Albert Almora Jr. for assignment. Claimed Luke Farrell off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent CF Jonathan Davis to Wisconsin (MCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Nashville (IL). Placed RHP Freddy Peralto on the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL). Placed RHP Dominic Leone on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Austin Dean from Sacramento. Sent C Andrew Knapp and 1B/C Yermin Mercedes outright to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of C Israel Pinedo from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester. Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Jake McGee for assignment.

BASEKTBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released TE Josh Babicz from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DT Mike Pennel. Released DL Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Released WR Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve with a settlement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve. Signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Dominik Eberle to the practice squad. Placed K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived DT Akial Byers and DB Innis Gaines from injured reserve with settlements.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Royce Freeman.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Erik McCoy to a five-year extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Greg Ward from injured reserve with a settlement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LB Elijah Ponder from injured reserve with a settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Amani Hooker to a three-year contract extension. Placed LB Chance Campbell and DB Elijah Molden on injured reserve.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey league

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Alex Maring head athletic trainer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended New York Red Bulls M Dru Yearwood three additional games and fined him an undisclosed amount for kicking a ball into the stands during a match on September 3 against Philadelphia Union.

