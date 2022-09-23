Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Melvi Acosta, from St. Paul’s international league team, 80 games without pay; Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Jendersson Caraballo, from the Dominican summer league team, 60 games without pay and Milwaukee Brewers minor league pitcher Braudin Ciprian, from the Dominican league team, 60 games without pay; all of them for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Nathan Eovaldi to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Aaron Sanchez for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed INF Ernie Clement off waivers from Cleveland. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Joel Payamps on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Julio Rodriguez on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Dusten Knight for assignment. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Cristofer Ogando from Durham and placed him on the active roster.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Joe Barlow from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the bereavement list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Optioned LHP Foster Griffin to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed OF Jake McCarthy on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B Pavin Smith and LHP Tommy Henry from Reno (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Mike Minor on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Transferred OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent C Aramis Garcia to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett and OF Peyton Burdick from Jacksonville (IL). Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19 and INF Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Ji-Hwan Bae from Indianapolis (IL). Placed C Tyler Heineman on the 7-day concussion IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Dennis Smith Jr.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Named Sammy Gelfand senior director of basketball analytics, Ryan Pannone assistant coach, Jordan Kincaide assistant strength and conditioning coach. Promoted Ryan Frazier to assistant coach, Corey Brewer and Darnell Lazare to assistant coach/player development coach, Jordan McGuire player development assistant/assistant shooting coach and D’Or Fischer development assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad. Released G Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad and DB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Anton Stralman to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Jorian Donovan to a three-year entry level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with G Jake Kupsky on a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Bobby Butler to a one-year contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Bryce Jamison to a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Shaine Carpener assistant baseball coach.

