Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kaleb Ort on the restricted list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Brendon Davis from Toledo (IL). Placed SS Will Casro on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF D.J. LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINER — Selected the contract of C Brian O’Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Curt Casali on the paternity list. Designated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall and LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF Jean Carlos Sio to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Tommy Romero from Rochester (IL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hoceky League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Jonas Johansson off waivers from Colorado.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned LWs Turner Elson, C.J. Smith, Cs Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, G Olof Lindblom and D Brandon Scanlin to Hartford (AHL), LW Brennan Othmann to Flint (OHL) and C Adam Edstrom to Rogle BK (SHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced C Drew Moor’s retirement after the 2022 season.
UNION OMAHA — Signed G Christian Eduardo Olivares for the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval.
|National Women’s Soccer League
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed D Becky Sauerbrunn for the 2023 season.
