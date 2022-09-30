On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 5:00 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kaleb Ort on the restricted list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Brendon Davis from Toledo (IL). Placed SS Will Casro on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF D.J. LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINER — Selected the contract of C Brian O’Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Curt Casali on the paternity list. Designated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall and LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF Jean Carlos Sio to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Tommy Romero from Rochester (IL).

HOCKEY
National Hoceky League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Jonas Johansson off waivers from Colorado.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned LWs Turner Elson, C.J. Smith, Cs Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, G Olof Lindblom and D Brandon Scanlin to Hartford (AHL), LW Brennan Othmann to Flint (OHL) and C Adam Edstrom to Rogle BK (SHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced C Drew Moor’s retirement after the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed G Christian Eduardo Olivares for the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed D Becky Sauerbrunn for the 2023 season.

