Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kaleb Ort on the restricted list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Brendon Davis from Toledo (IL). Placed SS Will Casro on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF D.J. LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Adam Oller from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Collin Wiles on the 15-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Brian O’Keefe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Curt Casali on the paternity list. Designated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL). Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall and LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Jean Carlos Sio on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Tommy Romero from Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Waived G Denzel Valentine.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Converted the contract of F Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Mark Gilbert to the practice squad. Released C Ryan McCollum from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hoceky League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Jonas Johansson off waivers from Colorado.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned LWs Turner Elson, C.J. Smith, Cs Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, G Olof Lindblom and D Brandon Scanlin to Hartford (AHL), LW Brennan Othmann to Flint (OHL) and C Adam Edstrom to Rogle BK (SHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Chicago D Miguel Navarro an undisclosed amount for violating policy regarding throwing/kicking an object towards fans in a match on Sept. 17 against Charlotte FC. Fined Houston F Darwin Quintero an undisclosed amount for violating policy regarding hands to face/head/neck in a match on Sept. 16 against Los Angeles FC.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced C Drew Moor’s retirement after the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed G Christian Eduardo Olivares for the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed D Becky Sauerbrunn for the 2023 season. Announced Fs Janine Beckie and Christine Sinclair, Ms Rocky Rodriguez and have been called up by their respective national teams to play in upcoming FIFA international window.

