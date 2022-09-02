On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants 1B Belt to undergo season-ending knee surgery

BEN ROSS
September 2, 2022 8:46 pm
1 min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Saturday in San Francisco.

Dr. Ken Akizuki will perform the procedure.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Brandon and for all of us,” manager Gabe Kapler said Friday. “We’ve been trending in this direction and Brandon has fought it so hard and wanted to be out there for his teammates and for all of us, and we just weren’t...

READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Saturday in San Francisco.

Dr. Ken Akizuki will perform the procedure.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Brandon and for all of us,” manager Gabe Kapler said Friday. “We’ve been trending in this direction and Brandon has fought it so hard and wanted to be out there for his teammates and for all of us, and we just weren’t able to get over the hump.”

Belt had surgery on the same knee in 2015 and 2018. The 34-year-old has faced multiple stints on the injured list with knee inflammation this season, missing 23 games between May 19 and June 14. He last played on Aug. 20.

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

“He’s shown that he can get through major injuries in the past so there’s no reason he can’t do it again,” Kapler said. “When he’s right, he’s one of the better first basemen in the game.”

After hitting a career-high 29 home runs last season, Belt was limited to eight this year, batting .213 in 78 games. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories