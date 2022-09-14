On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Giants CB Aaron Robinson has appendix removed, out Sunday

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 1:25 pm
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and he will miss New York’s home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Giants coach Brian Daboll informed reporters of the surgery before practice. He would not say who will start for Robinson, noting there will be a competition at practice this week and a decision will be made Friday.

The most likely candidates are rookie Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes and practice squad player Zyon Gilbert.

Robinson had four tackles and defended a pass in the season-opening 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. The second-year pro moved into the starting lineup this season after New York cut James Bradberry in a spring salary cap move.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

