Giants take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (70-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -155, Rockies +133; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado is 40-35 in home games and 64-83 overall. The Rockies have gone 36-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 31-41 record in road games and a 70-77 record overall. The Giants have hit 163 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Giants have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 27 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 98 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .266 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. David Villar is 7-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories