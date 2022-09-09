Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (65-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -154, Cubs +132

San Francisco Giants (65-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -154, Cubs +132

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop their four-game skid with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 57-80 overall and 29-40 at home. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

San Francisco has a 28-40 record on the road and a 65-72 record overall. The Giants have a 39-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 22 home runs while slugging .522. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .267 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories