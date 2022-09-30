Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants take on the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 3:55 am
2 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (13-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (13-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

San Francisco is 78-78 overall and 42-36 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 72-84 record overall and a 32-43 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 17-27 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .267 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-26 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 91 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 6-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .287 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

        Read more: Sports News

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 Indiana Digital Government Summit
10|6 Zoom Trainings - October
10|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories