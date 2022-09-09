On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Girona beats Valladolid 2-1 in meeting of promoted teams

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oriol Romeu scored late to give Girona a 2-1 win over Valladolid in a meeting of recently promoted sides in the Spanish league on Friday.

Reinier Carvalho put Girona in front in the 21st minute when he scored from a pass by Aleix García after he recovered the ball near the area.

Valladolid’s Monchu Rodríguez equalized in the 38th with a shot from outside the area.

Valladolid lost Sergi Guardiola, Luis...

READ MORE

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oriol Romeu scored late to give Girona a 2-1 win over Valladolid in a meeting of recently promoted sides in the Spanish league on Friday.

Reinier Carvalho put Girona in front in the 21st minute when he scored from a pass by Aleix García after he recovered the ball near the area.

Valladolid’s Monchu Rodríguez equalized in the 38th with a shot from outside the area.

Valladolid lost Sergi Guardiola, Luis Pérez and Kike Pérez all to injury before Romeu scored the decider with two minutes to go.

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Romeu headed in the winner after Santiago Bueno used his head to knock down a free kick to the far post for his teammate to finish off.

Girona’s second win in five rounds lifted it into ninth place. Valladolid was left in 14th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories