Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 7:32 pm
Green Bay
7
7
0
0

14

Tampa Bay
3
0
3
6

12

First Quarter

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05.

GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (pass failed), :14.

___

GB TB
First downs 14 19
Total Net Yards 315 285
Rushes-yards 25-67 14-34
Passing 248 251
Punt Returns 2-21 3-26
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-35-1 31-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-20
Punts 7-48.429 6-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 8-65 6-40
Time of Possession 33:25 26:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-36, Dillon 12-32, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-35, Perriman 1-0, Brady 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-1-255. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-42-0-271.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 8-73, Tonyan 6-37, Lazard 4-45, A.Jones 3-11, Cobb 2-57, T.Davis 2-26, Dillon 2-6. Tampa Bay, Gage 12-87, Brate 5-52, Fournette 5-35, Perriman 3-44, Beasley 3-12, Darden 1-25, Rudolph 1-12, Miller 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News