Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

Green Bay
7
7
0
0
—
14
Tampa Bay
3
0
3
6
—
12
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05.
GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01.
Second Quarter
GB_Lazard 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 45, 6:22.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (pass failed), :14.
|
|GB
|TB
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|315
|285
|Rushes-yards
|25-67
|14-34
|Passing
|248
|251
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|3-26
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-35-1
|31-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-20
|Punts
|7-48.429
|6-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|33:25
|26:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-36, Dillon 12-32, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-35, Perriman 1-0, Brady 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-1-255. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-42-0-271.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 8-73, Tonyan 6-37, Lazard 4-45, A.Jones 3-11, Cobb 2-57, T.Davis 2-26, Dillon 2-6. Tampa Bay, Gage 12-87, Brate 5-52, Fournette 5-35, Perriman 3-44, Beasley 3-12, Darden 1-25, Rudolph 1-12, Miller 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
