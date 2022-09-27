Trending:
Guardians start 3-game series with the Rays

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (84-69, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (86-67, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -153, Rays +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Cleveland has gone 40-32 in home games and 86-67 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 33-39 record in road games and an 84-69 record overall. The Rays have a 52-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-43 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 22 doubles, six home runs and 55 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-28 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rays: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories