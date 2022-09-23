Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Rangers

Cleveland Guardians (83-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (65-84, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cody Morris (0-2, 2.30 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they visit the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 65-84 overall and 32-42 at home. The Rangers are third in the AL with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland has gone 43-35 in road games and 83-67 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs while hitting .254 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 7-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 117 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-48 with a double, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

