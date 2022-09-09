Haase leads Tigers against the Royals following 5-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (51-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-81, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals after Eric Haase’s five-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City is 56-81 overall and 33-39 at home. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Detroit has gone 23-45 on the road and 51-85 overall. The Tigers have gone 28-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .246 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 23 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs. Michael A. Taylor is 15-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has a .230 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Haase is 10-for-27 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 2-7, .234 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

