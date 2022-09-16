On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Heimer Hallgrímsson hired to coach Jamaica’s national team

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 8:08 pm
Former Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson was hired Friday to coach Jamaica’s men’s national soccer team.

He replaced Paul Hall, who quit in June after CONCACAF Nations League matches against Mexico and Suriname. Hall was hired after Theodore Whitmore left in December, eight matches into World Cup qualifying.

Hallgrímsson, 55, was on the coaching staff of Iceland’s national team from 2013-18. A former defender, he coached Qatar’s Al-Arabi from 2018-21.

Jamaica plays Argentina in an exhibition...

Top Stories