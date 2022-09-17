On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Henderson throws 4 TDs in Delaware’s win over Rhode Island

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams.

Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Delaware, ranked 10th in the coaches poll, broke the game open with a 28-point second quarter to lead 35-7 at...

READ MORE

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams.

Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Delaware, ranked 10th in the coaches poll, broke the game open with a 28-point second quarter to lead 35-7 at halftime, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions on drives of at least 75 yards to end the half.

All four of Henderson’s TD passes came in the first half including a 65-yarder to Townsend, a career long for the receiver.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Gabe Sloat had a 65-yard TD run on his lone carry for 14th-ranked Rams (2-1, 1-1).

Delaware outgained the Rams 610-303 and had two takeaways.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News