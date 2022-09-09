High-A Northwest League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winner; y-second half
Northwest League
WLPct.GBx-Eugene (San Francisco)4023.635—y-Vancouver (Toronto)3726.5873Hillsboro (Arizona)2934.46011Spokane (Colorado)2934.46011Everett (Seattle)2736.42913Tri-City (L.A. Angels)2736.42913
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 8, Tri-City 3
Spokane 8, Tri-City 3
Vancouver 9, Eugene 1
Hillsboro 8, Everett 4
Tri-City 4, Spokane 2
Eugene 10, Vancouver 3
Hillsboro 8, Everett 7
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
