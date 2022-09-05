Houston 1, Texas 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_Thompson (1). DP_Texas 2, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B_Semien (23), Alvarez (18).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,10-6
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brown W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Abreu H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris H,24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero S,12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:37. A_35,162 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.