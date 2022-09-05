Houston 1, Texas 0

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
0
3
0
1
10
Semien 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.243
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mancini lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.177
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Houston
|010
|000
|00x_1
|8
|0
E_Thompson (1). LOB_Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B_Semien (23), Alvarez (18). RBIs_Maldonado (38). CS_Thompson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Thompson, García); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman 2, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Seager, Alvarez. GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Heim, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 10-6
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|2.82
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.11
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|79
|0.00
|Abreu, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.95
|Neris, H, 24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.30
|Montero, S, 12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.54
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:37. A_35,162 (41,168).
