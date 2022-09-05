Trending:
Houston 1, Texas 0

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 10:05 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302
García rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .206
Duran 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Thompson lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .295
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 8 1 1 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Mancini lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
McCormick cf-lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Maldonado c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .177
Texas 000 000 000_0 3 1
Houston 010 000 00x_1 8 0

E_Thompson (1). LOB_Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B_Semien (23), Alvarez (18). RBIs_Maldonado (38). CS_Thompson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Thompson, García); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman 2, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager, Alvarez. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Heim, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 10-6 7 6 1 1 1 5 103 2.82
Leclerc 1 2 0 0 0 1 9 3.11
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brown, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 1 5 79 0.00
Abreu, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.95
Neris, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.30
Montero, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.54

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:37. A_35,162 (41,168).

