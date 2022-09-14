Houston 2, Detroit 1

Houston
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Báez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kreidler ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mancini (4). HR_Tucker (27), Báez (13). SF_Bregman (9). S_Peña (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,9-9
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Abreu H,6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stanek H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,28-32
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wentz L,1-2
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Wentz pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Wentz (Peña). WP_Wentz.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:58. A_13,947 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.