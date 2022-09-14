On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 2, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

Houston

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset...

READ MORE

Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 32 1 5 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Greene cf 4 0 1 0
Peña ss 2 0 0 0 W.Castro rf-2b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 Báez dh 4 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Carpenter lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0
McCormick cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Clemens 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Hensley dh 2 1 0 0 Kreidler ss 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 110 000 2
Detroit 000 000 100 1

LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mancini (4). HR_Tucker (27), Báez (13). SF_Bregman (9). S_Peña (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,9-9 6 2 0 0 0 8
Abreu H,6 1 1 1 1 0 2
Stanek H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,28-32 1 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Wentz L,1-2 4 4 2 2 1 5
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soto 1 1 0 0 2 0

Wentz pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Wentz (Peña). WP_Wentz.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:58. A_13,947 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories