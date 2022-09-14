Houston 2, Detroit 1

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
5
2
4
7
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.291
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Hensley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.316
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|13
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|W.Castro rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Báez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Carpenter lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|1-Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Clemens 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Kreidler ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Houston
|000
|110
|000_2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
1-ran for Candelario in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mancini (4). HR_Tucker (27), off Wentz; Báez (13), off Abreu. RBIs_Tucker (96), Bregman (85), Báez (56). SF_Bregman. S_Peña.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Tucker); Detroit 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Mancini.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 9-9
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|90
|2.87
|Abreu, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|1.98
|Stanek, H, 15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.12
|Pressly, S, 28-32
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.10
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 1-2
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|4.15
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.83
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.13
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.95
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.53
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|3.46
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-1. HBP_Wentz (Peña). WP_Wentz.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:58. A_13,947 (41,083).
