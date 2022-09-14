Houston 2, Detroit 1

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 4 7 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Peña ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 McCormick cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Hensley dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .316

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 0 13 Greene cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 W.Castro rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Báez dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .233 Carpenter lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .204 1-Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Clemens 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Kreidler ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212

Houston 000 110 000_2 5 0 Detroit 000 000 100_1 5 0

1-ran for Candelario in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mancini (4). HR_Tucker (27), off Wentz; Báez (13), off Abreu. RBIs_Tucker (96), Bregman (85), Báez (56). SF_Bregman. S_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Tucker); Detroit 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Mancini.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, W, 9-9 6 2 0 0 0 8 90 2.87 Abreu, H, 6 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 1.98 Stanek, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.12 Pressly, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.10

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wentz, L, 1-2 4 4 2 2 1 5 91 4.15 Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.83 Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.13 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.95 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.53 Soto 1 1 0 0 2 0 25 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-1. HBP_Wentz (Peña). WP_Wentz.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:58. A_13,947 (41,083).

