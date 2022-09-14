On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 2, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
5
2
4
7

Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.291

Houston 000 110 000_2 5 0
Detroit 000 000 100_1 5 0

1-ran for Candelario in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mancini (4). HR_Tucker (27), off Wentz; Báez (13), off Abreu. RBIs_Tucker (96), Bregman (85), Báez (56). SF_Bregman. S_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Tucker); Detroit 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Mancini.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier, W, 9-9 6 2 0 0 0 8 90 2.87
Abreu, H, 6 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 1.98
Stanek, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.12
Pressly, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.10
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wentz, L, 1-2 4 4 2 2 1 5 91 4.15
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.83
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.13
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.95
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.53
Soto 1 1 0 0 2 0 25 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-1. HBP_Wentz (Peña). WP_Wentz.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:58. A_13,947 (41,083).

