Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Aguilar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Houston
|002
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_McCormick (11), Peña (17), Gurriel (35), Duffy (5). SB_Altuve (13). SF_Bregman (8), Thaiss (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Maton H,13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero S,11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers L,5-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Marte
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Weiss
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barria
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:09. A_22,464 (45,517).
