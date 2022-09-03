Trending:
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 1:06 am
Houston

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 2 7 2
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 Fletcher ss 5 0 2 0
Peña ss 5 0 2 1 Trout cf 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 Ward rf 3 1 1 0
Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 Ford 1b 3 1 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1
Diaz dh 3 0 0 1 Aguilar lf 3 0 0 0
McCormick cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Thaiss c 3 0 0 1
Houston 002 020 000 4
Los Angeles 000 002 000 2

LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_McCormick (11), Peña (17), Gurriel (35), Duffy (5). SB_Altuve (13). SF_Bregman (8), Thaiss (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,2-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 4 7
Maton H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris H,23 1 1 0 0 1 2
Abreu H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montero S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Detmers L,5-5 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 6
Marte 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Weiss 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barria 2 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:09. A_22,464 (45,517).

Top Stories