On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 28 4 6 4
Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 Peña ss 4 2 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 0
Ward rf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Thaiss 1b-c 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 2 1 1 0
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 3 1 2 3
Moniak lf 3 0 0 0 Hensley dh 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 1 1 0 0 Matijevic ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Ford 1b 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 002 001 3
Houston 000 001 21x 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 7. 2B_Ohtani (22), Alvarez (19). HR_Trout (33), Ward (18), Peña (17), McCormick (13). SB_Rengifo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen 5 2-3 3 1 1 4 2
Loup H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wantz L,2-1 BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Marte 1 1 1 1 3 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,3-1 7 4 2 2 1 6
Montero H,19 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,26-30 1 1 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:00. A_33,509 (41,168).

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories