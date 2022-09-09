Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss 1b-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Moniak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|001
|21x
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 7. 2B_Ohtani (22), Alvarez (19). HR_Trout (33), Ward (18), Peña (17), McCormick (13). SB_Rengifo (6).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Loup H,15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz L,2-1 BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,3-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Montero H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,26-30
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:00. A_33,509 (41,168).
