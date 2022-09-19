Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
6
4
1
5
Altuve 2b
4
2
2
1
0
0
.292
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Aranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Houston
|100
|003
|000_4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR_Altuve (25), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Altuve (53), Alvarez (94), Bregman 2 (88). SB_Siri (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Mancini); Tampa Bay 5 (Peralta, Ramírez 2, Aranda, Bethancourt). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, Peralta.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 13-8
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|86
|3.90
|Brown, H, 1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|1.20
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 10-6
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|85
|2.92
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.93
|Cleavinger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:45. A_10,390 (25,000).
