Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 9:41 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 4 1 5
Altuve 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .292
Peña ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .269
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
McCormick cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 5 9
Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .292
Aranda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Ramírez rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .311
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Paredes 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264
Houston 100 003 000_4 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 5 0

LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR_Altuve (25), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Altuve (53), Alvarez (94), Bregman 2 (88). SB_Siri (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Mancini); Tampa Bay 5 (Peralta, Ramírez 2, Aranda, Bethancourt). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Peralta.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 13-8 5 2 0 0 4 4 86 3.90
Brown, H, 1 3 2 0 0 1 3 47 1.20
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.30
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, L, 10-6 6 6 4 4 1 3 85 2.92
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.93
Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.25

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:45. A_10,390 (25,000).

