Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Houston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|100
|003
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR_Altuve (25). SB_Siri (8).
|Houston
|Garcia W,13-8
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Brown H,1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen L,10-6
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:45. A_10,390 (25,000).
