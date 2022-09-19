Trending:
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 9:41 pm
Houston

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 0 5 0
Altuve 2b 4 2 2 1 Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Peña ss 3 1 0 0 Aranda 1b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 Franco ss 4 0 1 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 2 Ramírez rf 4 0 3 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 3 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
McCormick cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Houston 100 003 000 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

LOB_Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR_Altuve (25). SB_Siri (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W,13-8 5 2 0 0 4 4
Brown H,1 3 2 0 0 1 3
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L,10-6 6 6 4 4 1 3
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:45. A_10,390 (25,000).

Top Stories