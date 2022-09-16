On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 5, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 11:28 pm
Oakland

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 32 5 8 5
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 1 1 1
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Alvarez lf 4 3 4 3
S.Brown cf 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Laureano rf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
D.Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 1
Allen ss 3 0 1 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
Houston 101 021 00x 5

E_Allen (9). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (37). HR_Alvarez 3 (36), Peña (18). SB_Laureano (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Martinez L,4-5 5 4 4 4 3 6
Koenig 3 4 1 1 0 2
Houston
Verlander W,17-3 5 0 0 0 1 9
Maton 2 2 0 0 1 3
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2
Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Martinez (Bregman), Verlander (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:01. A_33,850 (41,168).

Top Stories