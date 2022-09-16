Houston 5, Oakland 0

Oakland
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|3
|4
|3
|
|S.Brown cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|101
|021
|00x
|—
|5
E_Allen (9). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (37). HR_Alvarez 3 (36), Peña (18). SB_Laureano (11).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L,4-5
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Koenig
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,17-3
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Maton
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Martinez (Bregman), Verlander (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:01. A_33,850 (41,168).
