Houston 5, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 3 16
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
S.Brown cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .231
Laureano rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .234
D.Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .205
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 3 8
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289
Peña ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249
Alvarez lf 4 3 4 3 0 0 .304
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .198
Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Maldonado c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .173
Oakland 000 000 000_0 3 1
Houston 101 021 00x_5 8 0

E_Allen (9). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (37). HR_Alvarez 3 (36), off Martinez; Peña (18), off Martinez. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (88), Peña (49), Maldonado (39). SB_Laureano (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Bride 2); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 5.

GIDP_Machín, Peña.

DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Bride, D.Garcia); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 4-5 5 4 4 4 3 6 97 5.77
Koenig 3 4 1 1 0 2 55 5.46
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 17-3 5 0 0 0 1 9 79 1.78
Maton 2 2 0 0 1 3 34 3.81
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 1.09
Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.94

HBP_Martinez (Bregman), Verlander (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:01. A_33,850 (41,168).

