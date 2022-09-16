Houston 5, Oakland 0

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|16
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|S.Brown cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.231
|Laureano rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|D.Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Alvarez lf
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.173
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Houston
|101
|021
|00x_5
|8
|0
E_Allen (9). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (37). HR_Alvarez 3 (36), off Martinez; Peña (18), off Martinez. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (88), Peña (49), Maldonado (39). SB_Laureano (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Bride 2); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Gurriel). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 5.
GIDP_Machín, Peña.
DP_Oakland 1 (Machín, Bride, D.Garcia); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 4-5
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|6
|97
|5.77
|Koenig
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|55
|5.46
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 17-3
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|79
|1.78
|Maton
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|3.81
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.09
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.94
HBP_Martinez (Bregman), Verlander (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:01. A_33,850 (41,168).
